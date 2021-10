Stratford mayor Neil Volzke was accompanied by Santa and Santa's little helper Molly Weir at the 2020 Stratford Christmas Parade.

Stratford Business Association members have had to make a tough call for this year's Christmas Parade, and cancel is because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Organisers say they have also had to cancel the carols and Santa's Cave but although they can't hold a large-scale event, they are working on something amazing to hold instead.

The Stratford Business Association thanked stakeholders, supporters and the community for their continued support.