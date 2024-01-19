The best trade winner at the 2023 Egmont A&P Show was Fonterra. The award was presented by South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon (right).

It will be all the fun of the fair plus a side of Kiwi ingenuity at the Egmont A&P Show in Hāwera next month, says Egmont A&P Association president Dale Mosley.

She says the show’s theme for this year is No 8 wire.

“This represents the good Kiwi way of tackling challenges with a little bit of a do-it-yourself (DIY) attitude and wire.”

No 8 wire will be useful for more than just fences at the show, with people encouraged to use it in some competitions running at the event.

“People are invited to make a sculpture using wire. We’ve also invited people from primary schools and early education centres to create a scarecrow. Both items need to be dropped off on the Friday before the show for judging.”

Dale says creativity is also called for in the home industries’ “Leisure, Pleasure and Treasure” competitions.

“It has a very loyal following of people who enter every year. The programme features a horticultural section where people can show off their treasured flowers or fruit and veges they’ve grown. There will also be sections for cooking, photography, Lego building and all types of craft.”

An open mic session allows people to step into the spotlight and show their music or dance talents, she says.

“We have an open mic in the Expo Hall on Saturday morning. People are invited to bring an instrument or prepare a dance number for the session. There’s also the chance to learn some line dancing and watch local groups perform a mix of Irish dancing, rock ‘n roll, Swiss and plenty more.”

She expects the alpaca, miniature horse and pig shows to draw large crowds.

“We’ve had the alpaca show for a few years now. It’s always well supported by the local alpaca owners’ community. The pig show is something we introduced last year and we’re excited it’s back.”

Also returning is the Franklin Farms freestyle motocross show.

“Their performance at last year’s show was excellent. They are a group of talented motorbike riders who will do several stunts in the showground’s oval.”

An aerial view of the 2023 Egmont A&P Show.

The showground oval will be busy over the weekend, says Dale, with woodchopping displays, tug-of-war competitions, vintage car and tractor displays and Taranaki Young Farmers Club competitions as well as the motocross show.

“The Young Farmers Club will be running challenge events, similar to what they do at their district competitions.”

Also holding demonstrations are the Hāwera aero club and the local fire brigade.

“The fire brigade is bringing along their smokehouse demonstration, where people can experience what it’s like to be inside a burning house.”

With multiple trade stalls also at the show, there’s plenty to see, try, do and buy, she says.

“Taranaki Rugby representatives and maybe some Yarrows Taranaki Bulls players will be there with the Bunnings NPC trophy for a meet and greet. We’ll also have stalls set up by local schools, representatives from the St Mary’s Community Garden project and plenty more.”

A free kids’ entertainment zone will help keep children entertained, she says.

“There will be Zorb balls, mini-golf and jousting. Billy Black will perform a couple of shows over the weekend. We also have our small animal tent with Valais sheep, hatching chicks, poultry, kittens and turtles. In the animal tent, we have set up a bicycle-powered sheep shearing machine where kids can ride the bike to power the machine.”

For the older kids who enjoy a thrill, Mahons Amusements will have rides set up in the sideshow alley.

“These are always popular.”

On the Saturday evening, a show parade will take place.

“This will be free entry from 5pm. Interested people just bring their floats to the Maire Street entrance. Floats will be judged at 5.30pm and the parade will start at 6pm.”

With plenty of entertainment and various food stalls, Dale says the show is a perfect family-friendly event.

“Come along and have some fun.”

The Details

What: Egmont A&P Show

When: Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25. Parade starts on Saturday at 6pm

Where: Egmont Show Grounds, 7 Williams Ave, Hāwera

Cost: adults $15, senior citizens $10, students with ID cards and children free.

Other: For more information, visit www.egmontshowgrounds.org.nz































