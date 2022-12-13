Megan Dimock's pure-bred ram Midview Ambrose. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

What started out as a hobby has turned into owning their own flock of Valais sheep.

Midhirst farmers and friends Megan Dimock and Roger Dettling both grew an interest in Valais sheep in 2019.

Valais sheep originated in Switzerland and the first Valais Blacknose embryos came to New Zealand in 2017 from the UK. The sheep are well known for their friendly nature, black faces, ears, and the black patches on their knees, hocks and feet.

Megan says her interest started after she was tagged in a Facebook post by one of her friends.

“I fell in love with the Valais black nose sheep as soon as I saw a picture of them. I talked to my husband Matthew about it and we decided it’s something we could get into.”

Megan's F2 ewes. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

In 2019 Megan purchased an F1 (50 per cent) Valais blank-nose sheep from a breeder in Wairarapa named Narla.

“She went to my child’s pet day and won champion lamb although she was only three weeks old.”

In 2020 the breeder offered a breeding service with a purebred ram.

“Narla had a boy from that. That same year we brought an in-lamb English Leister with twins one was a girl and one was a boy.”

In 2021 Megan and Roger co-purchased a ram together named Otto.

“Both of our families breed Valais so it made sense to purchase one together so we could help each other out. It’s what you do, help each other.”

Since then Megan is now onto F2 (75 per cent Valais) in her flock, and also owns a small handful of purebreds.

Shaun, the lamb Megan's son Liam, 11, took to his school pet day in 2022. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

“Breeding up can be a slow process, especially with small numbers however rewarding. Spring is definitely my favourite time of the year.”

She says this year she purchased four frozen embryos from Scotland.

“With the help of a breeding centre, they were implanted into two recipient ewes at a breeding centre. This was a very nerve-wracking time as the risks are high. I was told probably a 50-60 per cent success rate. I was ecstatic when I learned all four embryos that were implanted as twins had held at about 60 days. It is a risk but with a 100 per cent success rate I feel the risk was worth it and I ended up with exactly what I wanted- three girls and one boy I had four healthy purebreds born.”

Megan is currently building numbers so doesn’t have any ewes for sale, but is looking at selling some foundation ewes and F1s in lamb this year.

“It’s a way to help others get started on the very rewarding journey of owning Valais.”

To sell, Megan has to be a member of the New Zealand Valais Blacknose Society. Her flock, Midview NZ Valais, is registered with the New Zealand sheep breeders association.

“The name Mid-view comes from Midhirst, where we are based and the amazing views we have on our doorstep of Maunga Taranaki. Jay-J-Li is my stud prefix which can be found on my sheep tags. This originates from my children’s names, Jayde, Jacob and Liam.”

She says the sheep are easy to manage but need to be sheared twice a year.

“Their wool grows quite long so you have to keep up with maintenance, and also look after their feet. Other than that they’re clean, easy to shift as they are friendly and just follow you.”

Roger Dettling's Valais Cajsa, Colt and Chase. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Roger, his wife Sam and their children were interested in Valais sheep as Roger has a Swiss background.

“These sheep tie in with my family history. My flock name is Mythen, which is also Swiss.”

Roger is also part of the New Zealand Valais Blacknose Society.

Cajsa, Roger's pure-bred ewe. Cajsa means pure and as she was Roger's first pure-bred ewe the name fits her well. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

“Sometimes we take in ewes to run with our purebred ram to help other owners breed up. It’s all about helping each other.”

He says working with other Valais sheep owners is beneficial.

“Megan and I often help each other out. We purchased Otto together and this year we swapped him with another breeder and we now have Baxter. By having different rams you end up with different genetics.”

Roger feeding Baxter, the pure-bred Valais black nose ram. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Roger started his flock by purchasing two in-lamb English Lesiter ewes from a Wairarapa breeder.

“We had our first-generation lambs that year. In 2020 we only had rams born. To help the breeding process we purchased some in-lamb ewes. We’re currently a second-generation farm from breeding up.”

To speed up the breeding process, Roger purchased two ewes implanted with embryos.

“Out of that, we received two rams and one ewe. In 2024 we will be able to use those to breed.”

Roger says Valais sheep are the best pets, with him, his wife Sam, and their children enjoying their company.

“My daughter Charlotte, 10, took one of the Valais to her school’s pet day. Megan and Matthew’s son Liam, 11, also brought one of their Valais. They ended up tied in the calling section and after five times, the judges decided to give them first-equal. Valais sheep are loyal and attach to humans which makes them lovely pets.”







































