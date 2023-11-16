Whether you like riding high, or just trying some candyfloss, there's something for everyone at Sideshow Alley. Photo / Mahons Amusements

Candyfloss, slushy drinks, giant slides, a ghost train, dodgem cars and plenty of chances to win plush prizes? Yes, that can only mean one thing the Mahons Amusement Sideshow Alley is about to set up in town for the Stratford A&P Show.

Paul Mahon, of Mahons Amusements, says “all the favourites are back”, when it comes to the popular carnival rides the show is well known for.

Those rides cover a range of ages and levels of thrill sought, he says, with the Merry-Go-Round always really popular with younger visitors. The spinning Cup and Saucer ride is another one that gets plenty of people lining up to get a little bit dizzy, while the Sizzler is another popular one for families.

When it comes to seeking bigger thrills, The Hurricane is New Zealand’s most popular pick when it comes to teenagers, and is likely to be popular during the show weekend.

Other rides coming to Stratford include the Ghost Train, Dodgems and the Rockin’ Tug, along with plenty of other attractions, Paul says.

It’s not just the rides that Sideshow Alley is famous for. When not riding high on a ride, visitors can enjoy a sugar high or two with a range of carnival foods on offer including giant buckets of candy floss and the slushy sippers that help keep visitors cool on a hot day in the sun.

There’s always a great selection of carnival games on offer as well, giving visitors of all ages the chance to win a plush teddy or other prizes by demonstrating their skills at shooting, hooking ducks, or any one of several other challenges.

The Details:

What: Stratford A&P Show

When: Saturday and Sunday, November 25-26.

Where: Stratford Showgrounds, Flint Road

Cost: Adults $15, kids under 14 free.



