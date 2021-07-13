Central Taranaki Automotive win at Auto Super Shoppe conference

Central Taranaki Automotive won the Environmental Excellence Award at the conference.

A Stratford automotive business is leading the way for environmental excellence.

Central Taranaki Automotive owners Kevan and Wendy Old attended the annual Auto Super Shoppe conference in Queenstown last month.

Central Taranaki Automotive won the Environmental Excellence Award at the conference. Kevan says each of the 106 Auto Super Shoppes around the country had to submit support policies and procedures around environmental sustainability.

"This award isn't just for Wendy and I, it's for all the staff who do their bit to be sustainable in the workshop. We're rapt to receive this award which was whittled down to 20 finalists. It's an excellent result for our staff who all help to ensure we're leading the way of environmental excellence in the industry."

He says the staff make weekly trips to Stratford's transfer station to dispose of their recyclable cardboard, plastics and bottles.

"The judges were also impressed with how we export our 205 litre drums to be used for water culverts overseas."

Kevan also organises a yearly assessment of their contingency plan for spillage response by Taranaki Regional Council.

"We organise this each year to ensure our staff know our contingency plan for spillage response. We have a oil spill kit and plans in place to isolate and contain a spill."

Auto Super Shoppe is a group of premium repairers. To become a member, workshops have to meet the strict criteria of standards for workshops and qualifications of mechanical staff. There are 106 workshops part of the group across New Zealand.

Kevan says the group is supportive.

"It's like a big family."

He says there were plenty of learning opportunities at the conference.

"It was a very educational three-day trip. As well as the awards night, there was the conference which had plenty of training opportunities and we also visited some local attractions."

Kevan and Wendy say it's important to be sustainable.

"We all have to do our bit for the environment and we're proud our staff have been recognised for their brilliant efforts in helping the environment."