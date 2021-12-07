Avon School: support from school whānau and community results in rewarding year

Principal Rik Allen with some of the Avon School pupils.

The support of school whānau and the community has resulted in a rewarding year at Avon School, says principal Rik Allen.

"My first 12 months as principal has been extremely rewarding. A year with many challenges, many changes and new beginnings. The most rewarding thing is the support from everyone. Everyone wants to see the school thrive."

He says the lockdown caused a number of challenges this year.

"This has given us a chance to reflect on what a wonderful community we have. Our School Board, staff, tamariki and whānau have been very supportive during this time and have shown resilience and empathy."

He says 2021 was also a year of change.

"It was a year of getting a clear vision of where we are at and where we need to be going."

He says the support has helped the school to obtain new uniforms, scooters and bikes.

"Every child has a helmet which was generously donated by BikeOn NZ. We are now looking forward to the arrival of a purpose-built bike container that will safely store all of our bikes and scooters. We also have a new van."

Avon School will have four teachers in 2022.

"Whaea De, from Waitara, will be joining us in our junior class. She comes with many skills, is very experienced and cannot wait to be here. We are fortunate to have appointed Robbie Bird who brings a lot of skills to the senior area of the school. We are extremely excited about what these teachers will bring to our school."

Rik says next year the school is developing a localised curriculum and implementing a school-wide structured literacy programme.

"I am looking forward to the new learning opportunities for our tamariki. I would also like to develop opportunities where whānau can share ideas around how we do things at Avon School. I will give more information around this early next year."

The school is also developing a leadership programme.

"This is building confidence in our tamariki in the senior school. I am impressed with the way our senior tamariki are participating in tuakana teina activities. Our school values are evident throughout every aspect of life at Avon School."