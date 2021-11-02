Avon School's new van picks up pupils for school, and offers learning opportunities

Avon School's new van.

Avon School pupils can catch a ride to school in style.

A new bus is helping pupils get to school safely, says principal Rik Allen.

"Safety was paramount for us in choosing the van. All of the seats have their own individual seatbelt."

The van, which cost over $20,000, was funded by Toi Foundation.

"They funded $17,000 and the school board put in the rest."

The van will be used to pick up and drop off tamariki for school, Rik says.

"We wanted to eliminate any barriers of access to transport for our pupils. It also opens up more opportunities as we can take students to their technology lessons in Hāwera, and go on other school trips. It's all about giving the tamariki opportunities for their learning. "

The van is sponsored by Colton's Motor Vehicle Company, Sandilands Wheel Alignment and Tyre Service Centre and Creative Quarters.

"Colton's helped us access a van which would meet our needs. Sandilands will look after the future maintenance and services of the van. Creative Quarters did the signage for the van. They've all supported the school and we're very appreciative. Without this help, none of this would've been possible."