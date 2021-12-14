Avon School to receive two free basketball hoops next year

Avon School pupil Jack Hooper-O'Donnell, 12, can't wait for the basketball hoops.

Avon Schools is one of 12 Taranaki schools receiving two basketballs next year.

Basketball New Zealand Hoops in Schools programme will gift two hoops to Avon School, and 11 other primary schools across Taranaki.

The hoops are funded by NZCT, with support from Basketball Taranaki, Taranaki Mountainairs and Sport Taranaki. Each hoop is fit-for-purpose, with the ability to be raised and lowered for different age groups. It's expected the hoops will be installed early next year.

Avon School principal Rik Allen says the two hoops will enable young people to be more active and have fun.

"At the moment, a lack of suitable equipment is one of the barriers for participation levels. By having these fit-for-purpose hoops, it encourages more long term participation and allows the tamariki to have fun."

Pupil Jack Hooper-O'Donnell, 12, is excited for the school to receive the hoops.

"I've been playing basketball for four years in a row now. At school, I have to use a netball hoop which isn't ideal. But now I'll have a proper hoop I can use."

Basketball Taranaki general manager Kevin Fenwick says this is another great boost for the region.

"We are so privileged to have NZCT get in behind and support such a wonderful community-based initiative.

"Twelve schools across Taranaki, their students and local communities will all benefit by having basketball hoops installed on their premises. These will be available to use literally 24/7 and will encourage and promote active movement and social engagement amongst those communities. I can't wait to see this project come to fruition in 2022."

Sport Taranaki community engagement adviser Marina Healey is also thrilled to see the green light.

"Getting these hoops around the region gives our tamariki and rangatahi more options to have some fun, get active and catch up with their mates."

Basketball New Zealand's Dan Dawick, who leads the Hoops in Schools project, says the results from previous rollouts have proven Hoops in Schools brings people together, encourages physical activity and it's incredibly positive.

"We've received fantastic feedback from teachers and parents from all the schools that have benefitted from Hoops in Schools.

"Once these hoops have been installed in Taranaki, it will bring the tally to 88 hoops placed in 44 schools across New Zealand. And there are more to come – another two applications in other regions are currently being considered."