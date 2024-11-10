Advertisement
Australian-made cars shine despite the weather at Stratford event

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Russell Kirwan from Hāwera was in Stratford with his 1967 Holden HR for the All Australian Car Day event on Sunday, November 10. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the crowd that turned up to celebrate Australian-made cars on Sunday.

The grass area beside Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre was packed with vehicles of all makes and models for the event, but all vehicles had one thing in common – they were made in Australia.

Russell and Janet Kirwan from Hāwera were there with their 1967 Holden HR. Russell said the couple have had the car for 25 years.

“We’ve done pretty much everything. When we brought it, it was quite a project. We completed the panel work, repainted and upholstered the car. All of this was done in 2006 and 2007, and it’s survived well since then.”

The gleaming orange colour, said Janet, is Holden-specific.

“It’s a Holden colour from 2006.”

Cameron Parish travelled from Palmerston North to display his F6 Falcon at the All Australian Car Day in Stratford on Sunday, November 10. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Cameron Parish travelled from Palmerston North to display his F6 Falcon at the event.

He said he had owned the car for six months.

“I had always wanted a F6 Falcon, especially, ever since I was 20. I had swapped my V8 for this Falcon with someone from Stratford, actually, so that’s pretty cool.”

He said he had heard about the event on Facebook and decided to come along.

“It’s pretty cool.”

Taranaki Holden Club president Kim Treweek said there were 127 vehicles on the day.

“It was a good turnout for an average day.”

He said the club enjoys supporting the community, with events like this one a great way to do it.

“We made $1329 for the Stratford Foodbank. On top of this, the Stratford Fliers Swimming Club members were running a sausage sizzle on the day.”

He said the event was made possible thanks to a “great bunch of sponsors”.

“We had sponsors from Stratford, New Plymouth and Hāwera. We’re also thankful to our entrants who came along.”

