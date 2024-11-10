Russell Kirwan from Hāwera was in Stratford with his 1967 Holden HR for the All Australian Car Day event on Sunday, November 10. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Russell Kirwan from Hāwera was in Stratford with his 1967 Holden HR for the All Australian Car Day event on Sunday, November 10. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the crowd that turned up to celebrate Australian-made cars on Sunday.

The grass area beside Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre was packed with vehicles of all makes and models for the event, but all vehicles had one thing in common – they were made in Australia.

Russell and Janet Kirwan from Hāwera were there with their 1967 Holden HR. Russell said the couple have had the car for 25 years.

“We’ve done pretty much everything. When we brought it, it was quite a project. We completed the panel work, repainted and upholstered the car. All of this was done in 2006 and 2007, and it’s survived well since then.”

The gleaming orange colour, said Janet, is Holden-specific.