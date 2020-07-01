A historical society is calling for help from the Eltham community to replace their building's roof.

The Eltham and Districts Historical Society needs $18,800 for the work.

The society started upgrading the building last year, repairing the masonry and painting the outside of the building.

Funding coordinator Maree Liddington says it is thankful to those who have provided funding in the past.

Advertisement

"We are very thankful to the Lysaght Watt Trust and the Eunice Roddie Trust for providing the funds to repair the masonry and to the Taranaki Electricity Trust for supporting us with the painting."

Maree says they missed out on funding for the roof replacement.

"Due to Covid-19, many of the funders are only considering things covid related and a new roof does not fit under that.

"As a society, we can't expect to always be supported by grants, it's important for us to try and source the money."

The Eltham and Districts Historical Society was formed in 1972 after a group of Eltham residents created an archive for the town's centennial.

The society was first located in the Municipal building on Stanners St, before moving into their building on Bridge St after receiving a grant from the Taranaki Electricity Trust.

The building is a repository for 1500 glass plate negatives and old photos which they are digitising for future use.

Maree says she started an appeal on their Facebook page, asking for people to donate $5.

Advertisement

"We have 1,300 members in our group and if they all donated the price of a coffee it would be a great start."

They have currently received $500.

"We're so thankful to those who have donated, it is really awesome. It shows we have the support of the community and that our organisation is valued."

Maree says the roof has been patched in the meantime while they try to source funds.

"The building is a historical site we want to retain. The memorabilia inside is kept in a dry condition and we want to keep it that way."

Maree says she is thankful to Charleys Cafe in Eltham, who is donating 50c for every coffee purchased on Wednesdays for the month of July.

"This is so Eltham. What an awesome place to live."

■ For information on how to donate, visit the Eltham and Districts Historical Society Facebook page.