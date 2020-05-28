Moving day is one of the biggest dates on the calendar for the dairy industry and for many, it means moving to a new region.

That can present its own challenges such as meeting new friends but Central Taranaki Young Farmers hopes to help with this.

Now that gathering numbers have increased under alert level 2, the club is having a June get-together at the Toko Tavern and chair Stacey Deacon says it will be a great way to meet new people.

"Many of us know what it's like to move to a new area, so events like this allow people to make friends in a fairly laid-back environment.

"Young Farmers is such a great way to connect with like-minded people."

Although the New Zealand Young Farmers membership age bracket is 16-31, Stacey says everyone is welcome to come down for "a bite to eat and a yarn".

There are five Young Farmers clubs in Taranaki – South Taranaki, Central Taranaki, Inglewood, Urenui and Coastal.

"Not all of our members are farmers so the activities really are about upskilling members, creating a social environment and just having fun."

You can find more information about the local clubs, and also the Central Taranaki June get-together by visiting them on Facebook.