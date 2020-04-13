As term two starts for the region's school children, it's back to school work but not yet back to school, says Craig Campbell-Smart, Taranaki Civil Defence Group Controller.

"Wednesday, April 15 sees the start of the revised term two for the year, and though schools and playgrounds remain closed under Alert Level 4, the school work is set continue.

"Many of our region's educators have done a fantastic job to get online learning activities out to their students over the last few weeks, and this has been a huge benefit to many bubbles to help maintain routine and continuity."

Working closely with schools, the Ministry of Education has developed a package of resources to help deliver learning at home. These include online learning channels, helping identify and support students to access devices, internet connectivity or hard copy learning materials, and even two specialist television channels, he says.

"From tomorrow this work will be supplemented by a range of central resources to support learning and help schools and parents to deliver the curriculum remotely."

Craig says he encourages parents and caregivers to ask questions if they have any concerns about their child's educational journey.

"If you have any issues or concerns around your child's learning, get in touch with your school. If you have difficulty contacting your child's school or the teacher doesn't contact you, please get in touch with your nearest office of the Ministry of Education."

The change to remote learning has been a mammoth task, and people need to give it time to all click into place, he says.

"It's important to be patient though, as moving our nation's education provision to a remote model is a huge task, and there are varied requirements of remote learning.

Ministry of Education information on Term 2 is available here.