There were cats in the hats, Whos from Whoville and maybe even some green eggs and ham at the Dr Seuss-themed Light Party at the War memorial Centre on Thursday night.

The light party was organised by Stratford's MountainView Vineyard Church as a family-friendly alternative to Halloween.

Children played games, bounced in a bouncy castle and rode on a train dressed as their favourite Dr Seuss characters.

Sisters Neriah (6) and Elliana Te Kawa (4) were dressed as Cindy-Lou Who from How the Grinch stole Christmas.

Neriah says she and her sister picked out their costumes and their mum styled their hair.

"Cindy-Lou is my favourite character and I wanted to dress up as her for the Light party," Elliana says.

Neriah says she loves dressing up.

"We have gone to it every year and I always enjoy it because I get to dress up and have fun."