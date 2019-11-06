There were cats in the hats, Whos from Whoville and maybe even some green eggs and ham at the Dr Seuss-themed Light Party at the War memorial Centre on Thursday night.
The light party was organised by Stratford's MountainView Vineyard Church as a family-friendly alternative to Halloween.
Children played games, bounced in a bouncy castle and rode on a train dressed as their favourite Dr Seuss characters.
Sisters Neriah (6) and Elliana Te Kawa (4) were dressed as Cindy-Lou Who from How the Grinch stole Christmas.
Neriah says she and her sister picked out their costumes and their mum styled their hair.
"Cindy-Lou is my favourite character and I wanted to dress up as her for the Light party," Elliana says.
Neriah says she loves dressing up.
"We have gone to it every year and I always enjoy it because I get to dress up and have fun."