A Taranaki Off-Roader Club member is to compete in the New Zealand national finals.

Brendon Old has being racing in the North and South Island regional rounds this year.

In the final round of the South Island regionals held in Kurow, Brendon won his Class three title and the overall South Island title for 2019.

Brendon recently competed in the North Island regionals held in Raglan. He won all four races but didn't have enough points to close the gap between first and second place. He finished second in his class for the North Island round.

Brendon is attending the New Zealand finals in Hawke's Bay over Labour Weekend.