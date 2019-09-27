Port Taranaki Whio Assistant Coach Braydon Peterson has put more emphasis on ball retention leading up to his side's clash with Northland in the Farah Palmer Cup at Inglewood's TET Stadium on Saturday.

Braydon says if the side holds onto the ball and moves it into space the side will be in a much better place in the match.



He says they have prepared well all week and are looking forward to playing in front of their home crowd.

Braydon and head coach Matt Stone have made a handful of changes to the side, which had a 74-0 loss to Hawke's Bay last week.

Fullback Kate Parkinson makes her first start of the season after being named on the bench against Hawke's Bay. Brooke Neilson moves to the wing in place of Kaya Kahui.

Nattie Haupapa moves into No. 8, moving co-captain Jalana Smith to flanker. That pushes Jessica Lampe onto the bench.

Northland is new to the competition and sits four points ahead of Taranaki in the championship division of the competition.

Northland won their first match last weekend, scoring a try in the final minutes against North Harbour at home.

Entry is free.

Port Taranaki Whio plays Northland, Saturday 28 September, TET Stadium, Inglewood, 2:30pm.