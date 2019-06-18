Ayrshire NZ's 110th AGM and Conference was held this month, based in the Plymouth Hotel.

The event was Taranaki Ayrshire Club, and about 100 visitors from Northland to Invercargill attended.

Six years of fundraising by Taranaki Ayrshire Club meant the entire event was free for all attendees. Sponsorship from 25 local and national businesses and individuals ensured a memorable experience for all who came.

Taranaki Ayrshire breeders submitted 25 animals for sale, which were auctioned at a photo sale on Wednesday night. Top price on the night was $5300 for the in-calf heifer Kenmure Dance Isabro, bred by Daphne Gordon and purchased by the Stachurskia family.

At the AGM, Gordon Glentworth was presented with a 30 year service award in recognition of his time on the Board of Directors. Gordon still holds his seat on the Board, as Ward 5 Director.

Glentworth's Sanrosa stud was prominent in the national awards, winning the trophy for top cow 10 years + Sanrosa Royal 07-14; 10 years, 9848 Litres milk, 358kg fat, 376kg protein, 291 days. The stud also won the C.E.C. Webb Trophy- breeder of highest BW bull 2017/2018 Sanrosa Deacon; the Top Herd NZ 201-300 cows 216 cows, 6997Litres, 292 kg fat, 256kg protein, 284 days; the Dalemere Farms Trophy 10 daughter progeny Asmo Tossiko.

Another Taranaki member who featured in the awards was Daphne Gordon (Kenmure Ayrshires) winning the Dairycare Somatic Cell Count Ward 5 and the Dairycare Top BW Ward 5.

More Taranaki wins came for Daniel Simons, who won the Arran Trophy - Young Judges Competition and Neko McDonald came third in the Ayrshire Youth Achiever (13-17 years) category.

The Club thanked sponsors: Agrisea, Bell Booth, Brian Robinson Livestock, De Laval, Dairymaster, Gallagher, Eltham Vet, Oil Seed Products, LIC, FMG, Farm Source, Ravensdown, Semex, Farmlands, ITM Stratford, McFall Fuel, Westpac, Allflex, TSB Community Trust, Nutritech, Pauline McDonald, I and R Fredrickson, G and J Glentworth, D and A Jacobsen, A and H Jane.