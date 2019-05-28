Students from Taranaki Diocesan School took to the streets of Stratford last Friday, demanding climate change action.

Student Casey Hayes said the group of students had all volunteered to take part in the strike action.

"This strike has been completely student led and organised. We all have chosen to come out here today to let people know we want to see action taken immediately on the issue."

Student Kaila Van In said the girls were marching because they wanted people to hear their voices.

Advertisement

"People need to hear us, and realise climate change is hurting our future. We have to take action as it is our generation's future at risk."

Principal Fiona Green says the students had been mature in their approach to the protest.

"They have been extremely mature – working alongside the staff to organise a safe and symbolic protest – giving up their own time at home to make their banners and marching during their lunch hour instead of class time."

Fiona says the topic of climate change has been discussed in depth in class.

"It has been a topic across the biological sciences and social studies curriculum so they are challenged to investigate, become well informed and take action to change behaviours."

As well as the protest, Fiona says students at the school were involved in other ways as well.

"We had a kōrero for climate change during chapel time on Wednesday for any students who wished to participate, and our big and little sisters (year 13 and Year 9) planted spring bulbs."