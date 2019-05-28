In just under eight weeks, candidate nominations for the local government elections open, and three current Stratford District Councillors have already confirmed they will seek re-election.

Councillors Grant Boyde, John Sandford and Gloria Webby have all contacted the Stratford Press to say they will be standing in this year's elections.

Grant Boyde has confirmed he will stand for re-election as a rural councillor.

Grant Boyde, who is in his first term as a rural councillor, says he is committed to representing his community at the Council table for more years to come.

He says he believes there is plenty of "unfinished business" at Council he wants to continue working on over the next three years.

Advertisement

"People want to see change, but that change has to be done sustainably and economically. Projects like the subdivision and the swimming pool improvements needs a consistency of leadership to come to fruition."

John Sandford has confirmed he is seeking re-election as an urban councillor.

John Sandford has been a councillor for eight terms, and is seeking re-election as an urban councillor.

He says he wants to continue being a voice for his community and representing Stratford ratepayers.

"I believe I bring a common sense approach to the political table, making our district a place where people want to live."

Gloria Webby has confirmed she is seeking re-election as an urban councillor.

Gloria Webby is in her first term as an urban councillor and says she has enjoyed serving her community over the past three years.

She says her approach is based on "the three Ps".

"I am passionate about Stratford, I am positive and pro-active and I am an open minded people person who loves my community."

Candidate nominations are open from July 19 until August 16 at noon.

Election day is October 12.