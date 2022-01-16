White Fern all-rounder and ANZ ambassador Suzie Bates with promising cricketing talent. Photo/ Supplied

As New Zealand prepares to host the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, official sponsor ANZ is seeking the next generation of female cricketing talent from Taranaki to join the ANZ Next XI.

Eleven young women aged 12-18 will be selected from across New Zealand to join the ANZ Next XI.

They'll be invited to an exclusive White Ferns junior training academy, where they will meet the players, train with the team, attend expert-led masterclasses, and learn valuable skills to inspire them to become the very best cricketers they can be.

As long-time supporters of women in sport, ANZ wants to make sure that nothing can stop the next generation of sportswomen from pursuing a future in cricket and has created this once in a lifetime opportunity to help encourage them to get there.

White Ferns all-rounder Suzie Bates said she can't wait to meet the ANZ Next XI.

"An opportunity like this would have been a dream for me as a kid, so I know it's going to mean so much to these young cricketers. It's amazing to see ANZ support the next generation of female cricketers in the same way they back the White Ferns."

ANZ is on the lookout for cricket fanatics of all abilities, ranging from passionate beginners to the talented few who eat wickets for breakfast and always try to smash it out of the park.

These young women will be dedicated to spending time on the cricket pitch, and be determined to improve their skills. Applicants will be judged on the passion and determination they can demonstrate in their application.

ANZ New Zealand CEO Antonia Watson said it is important we continue to create opportunities for young women to succeed.

"I'm a firm believer that if you can see it you can be it. The opportunity to spend time with some of our most inspirational female athletes is something these young women will never forget."

She said ANZ has been a strong supporter of women in sport for over 10 years from grassroots to elite level athletes.

"That's why we're proud to be putting our support behind the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase our women athletes and provide important opportunities to grow the next generation of cricketers."

To apply for a spot on the ANZ Next XI team or to nominate a deserving young sportswoman head to www.anz.co.nz/worldcup/next-xi. Entries close midnight, Monday, February 7.