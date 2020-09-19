The A-list baby bonanza continues with the next generations of dance and sport expected to be introduced into the world soon.

While holidaying in Snowdonia in northwest Wales, Kiwi dancing star Kaea Pearce and fiance former Warriors player Bodene Thompson announced they were having twins.

The pair have been together for four years and celebrate each other's careers. Pearce, whose mentor is superstar choreographer Parris Goebel, has danced for A-listers of the global music scene including Jennifer Lopez. Thompson is playing league for the Leeds Rhinos.

Pearce told her fans the pair were expecting two little blessings in the new year and she will be taking time off dancing, but will be back on stage in no time with her new family by her side.

Former Dancing with the Stars judge Rachel White also entered parenthood recently with her Kiwi husband of four years, fitness professional Stuart White, at their home base in California.

Kiwi dancing star Kaea Pearce and fiance ex-Warriors player Bodene Thompson are having twins. Photo: Instagram

White's baby journey has been a long one - she told Spy earlier this year that it felt like a miracle to be expecting. This week, White told her fans that the happy ending with the birth of their son Maxim had been full of unexpected twists and turns, including an arduous delivery.

Also welcoming a new addition Stateside this week was Kiwi professional soccer player Michael Boxall and his collagen queen wife, Libby Matthews.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota where Boxall plays professionally for United FC, the couple welcomed Beau Beckham Boxall, a baby brother for 3-year-old sister Maxwell.

Kiwi professional soccer player Michael Boxall and his collagen queen wife, Libby Matthews. Photo: Instagram

The All Blacks have two baby Blacks on the way, Beauden and Hannah Barrett's baby girl is due any day now.

Last weekend Hannah posted a picture of herself alongside expectant mother Kirstie May, wife of Barrett's former Hurricanes' teammate, Māori All Black Ben May, who married weeks before the Barretts in early 2019.

The baby bump photo was taken in Taranaki at the christening of Beauden's brother Kane and his wife Amy's 10-month-old daughter Charlotte. All three ladies were at the Barrett's baby shower last month.

At the christening, Hannah showed how connected the rugby community is, captioning the snap with Kirstie: "Two pregnant Aunties, next time we're together we will be mamas."