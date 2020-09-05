Mean Mums star Morgana O'Reilly may be the most prominent face on TV over the next couple of weeks as she stars in three shows on three channels.

The actress appears in The Sounds on Neon, her own creation INSiDE on Prime, and the second season of her hit comedy Mean Mums starts on Three next Tuesday.

O'Reilly's career is flaming across the Tasman too. She recently returned to Australian soap Neighbours to reprise her role as Naomi Canning, which can be seen on TV2.



"The Sounds was actually shot at the end of last year, so it's slightly strange that all three series are now screening at the same time," O'Reilly told Spy. "Luckily, they are all on different nights, so no one should have any excuse not to watch all of them."

Actors Anna Jullienne and Aroha Rawson are also back in their roles as misfit mothers in Mean Mums. This season will also see the arrival of some other recognisable faces, including Claire Chitham, Alex Tarrant, Will Hall, Jesse Griffin and recent Home and Away alumna Bree Peters.

Chitham told Spy her role meant breaking the golden rule of never working with children or animals.

Actor Claire Chitham in character. Photo / Supplied

"I've actually worked with children and animals constantly throughout my career – horses and babies seem to feature quite heavily – so obviously they asked me to play Jane because of my depth of experience and ability to improvise with goats. Jane's not very good with people, or children it seems, but she's great with alpacas," says Chitham.

Meanwhile, Tarrant made it a family affair - he stars as the local police officer while wife Luci Hare not only starred in the series, but also took on the role of its head makeup artist.

"I've always been a pretty good multi-tasker so performing dual roles on a show is no problem," says Hare. "It was really great to be working on a family-friendly show, so if Alex and I were both working, we could just bring our son with us."

Actor Alex Tarrant acting as a police officer. Photo: Supplied

Filming the comedy series was somewhat of a different experience for Tarrant, who at the end of last year spent several months in Canada filming Night Raiders, a film for which Taika Waititi is the executive producer and Chelsea Winstanley, Ainsley Gardiner and Georgina Conder are producers.

"That's the beauty of acting, no day is ever the same," says Tarrant. "One day you can be filming a sci-fi thriller in Canada, the next a light-hearted comedy in West Auckland. It's fantastic."