At a time when New Zealand designers would have been showing at NZ Fashion Week, many have turned their attention to the hottest new fashion accessory - face masks.

And stars are lining up to model 2020's "must have".

Among the many designers supplying masks at speed are Working Style, RJB Design, Adrienne Winkelmann, Paris Georgia and Wynn Hamlyn.



All Blacks captain Sam Cane and wife Harriet as well as team-mate Beauden Barrett and acting star Cliff Curtis have all modelled the Working Style mask.

Cliff Curtis wears a Working Style face mask in the bush. Photo supplied.

Winkelmann, who self-modelled her special edition Swarovski crystal mask, says her range is handmade in the O'Connell Street workroom, made in vintage AW fabrics.

Sam and Harriet Cane in Working Style face masks. Photo: Supplied.

With the event season a little quieter, television personality Colin Mathura-Jeffree says he now dresses up with matching mask, to go down supermarket aisles.

"I am casually and happily co-ordinating my wardrobe with my collection of masks, because whatever levels we land on in the future, we simply must responsibly wear masks in public, so you're safe for others to play with," he says.

Colin Mathura-Jeffree in a floral face mask. Photo: supplied.

"It's more than a fashion statement or a trend - it's being responsible and it's liberating that we can travel because of them. The designers and manufacturers have risen like heroes, producing masks for everyone because this is the new normal."