Auckland Central National Party Candidate Emma Mellow had a busier August than most, starting the month with an engagement party and finishing campaigning for the seat in alert level 3.

The engagement party for the banking communications professional, was originally planned for April but, due to Covid-19, it was delayed.

"It was a very special night celebrating with our family and friends at Pilkingtons," says Mellow, also pointing out it fell in the middle of the Auckland Central selection race after Nikki Kaye announced her retirement.



"Nikki has been a friend and mentor of mine for 12 years. She's been a remarkable MP and I'll be working hard to build on her legacy. On the first day of my campaign, we visited local businesses on Ponsonby Rd together and she's giving me a lot of advice. I'm also lucky to have the full support of her team."

Mellow's fiance Chris Myers is a huge supporter too.

"Chris and I met three years ago on Bumble, the dating app."

Myers is an investment strategist. In December 2019 the couple moved into an apartment together in Eden Terrace, which they love.

Emma Mellow has been on the campaign trail.

Myers proposed to Mellow at Whale Bay in Northland.

"It's the most beautiful bay and hidden away from the main road. After a swim, he got down on one knee and surprised me with a beautiful ring. We celebrated with champagne and kūmara chips from the dairy."

Mellow says her fiance has been amazing. On their second date he asked her if she could do any job, what would it be? And she replied "An electorate MP."

"He's had three years to get used to the idea and I'm very lucky to have him by my side as I pursue this dream."

Mellow says she is very humbled to have been selected to be the Auckland Central candidate by the National Party and is getting used to the media attention.

"It's such an incredible opportunity. I'll never forget when they announced me as the candidate, I was, and still am, so very excited."

After a whirlwind 24 hours of campaigning before Auckland went into lockdown, Mellow is looking forward to safely engaging with voters at Level 2 and Level 1. In the meantime, she is aptly using digital channels to get National's message across.

"I'm running weekly Facebook Live events on my 'Emma Mellow for Auckland Central' page on Monday nights at 8pm, for voters to connect with me and ask questions."