Top Kiwi models living in world fashion capital New York, have taken the age of Covid in their step and are creating new opportunities out of the many obstacles.

A massive acceleration in the already growing area of digital content and storytelling in marketing, is helping Kiwi Victoria's Secret stars, Georgia Fowler and Maia Cotton, and superstar-in-the-making Jordan Daniels keep relevant in the ever-changing landscape.

All three are embracing their own digital influence alongside, brand and campaign work.

In New York City and Europe, scaled-down versions of fashion week are operating with some digital fashion shows proposed. Like most businesses, models and model agencies are pivoting from week to week.

62 Management manager Andrea Plowright tells Spy that brands are now wanting models and creative talent to be at the heart of authentic stories.

"We see this as the next stage of digital influence, stepping beyond merely posing and posting with product. We have moved quickly to make sure our agency is agile and has the skill base to be at the forefront of this," says Plowright.

Maia Cottons new VS campaign

Fowler and Cotton left their bases in New York for Downunder just before the first round of global lockdowns. Fowler is in Sydney to be close to her boyfriend, Aussie hospo personality Nathan Dalah and sister Kate.

Fowler has given fitness and beauty tips online with reputable brands and had an online wellness chat with supermodel Elle Macpherson. This week she did a shout-out for her fashion-leading friends' NZ label, Paris Mitchell Temple and Georgia Cherrie of Paris Georgia. She had her locks blonded and shouted out as the Muse of Kiwi supermarket haircare Monday.

Cotton flew home to New Zealand before our first lockdown and while enjoying being back with family she managed to get a few local cover shoots under her belt as the alert levels here diminished. She flew back to her base in New York in June as the demand for work became huge. She is working with several big brands, including Juicy Couture, and on the a Victoria's Secret accessories' campaign, which is out September 1.

Fellow NY-based Kiwi star Jordan Daniels, stayed in New York during lockdown and has shot for American Vogue, Muse and Re-Edition magazines and had a full feature and interview with Elle. She has been working with brands like ZARA, Urban Outfitters and Banana Republic.

Jordan Daniels for Banana Republic

During New York's lockdown, Daniels collaborated with ID magazine on a social media project during Covid and was conducting her own interviews with NYC restaurateurs and chefs to bring light to the struggle they were having while the city was in limbo.

NY agencies and clients are rolling out rapid on-set testing at shoots for ultra-safe environments, which is ramping the fashion world's biggest city back to a new normal.

It's by being her authentic self that Daniels has found an ever-bigger following. She has received praise for her vocal support and action for the Black Lives Matter movement. Not satisfied with the massive amount of work she has on, she has also been busy creating digital content with home-directed shoots and collabs with the very best of the NY creative set.

Her agent, Plowright, says watch this space on Daniel's trajectory, her work commitments are gearing up another level with some big-name editorial and clients on the horizon.