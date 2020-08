New Zealand crime series One Lane Bridge is the latest in a string of Kiwi shows to go global.

Just months after the show hit Kiwi screens, Sundance Now has acquired rights in the US and Canada, while Acorn TV has taken the rights in the UK and Latin America.

The dark supernatural drama, which is set in Queenstown and stars Dominic Ona-Ariki, Sara Wiseman and Joel Tobeck, is to premiere weekly on Sundance Now next month.