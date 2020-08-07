Former Heartbreak Island winner Harry Jowsey has fans and US tabloids speculating he is dating Kylie Jenner's famous bestie, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Last weekend, Jowsey posted cosy shots of the pair on his Instagram and TikTok accounts, which sent his fans into a frenzy - as well as E! News, which contacted the reality show influencer for comment, but to no avail.

Uncharacteristically, neither did he get back to Spy to confirm or deny. However, we know Heart Break Harry would love the interest created by his photos.



Jowsey's posts came a day after his ex and former Too Hot to Handle castmate Francesca Farago was spotted kissing Aussie model Casey Boonstra while out for dinner together in West Hollywood.

So what could Jowsey and Karanikolaou have in common? A love of Instagram followers for sure - since he won the Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle, Jowsey's Instagram followers have rocketed up to some 4 million. Karanikolaou has 9 million followers, no doubt helped by her friendship with Jenner. Last week Karanikolaou posted a picture with Jenner in her sister Kim Kardashian's shapeware, SKIMS, with the caption, "Twins for Life".



As for Jowsey, he is living in Hollywood with his former Heartbreak Island co-star, Kristian Barbarich, who thinks his best mate would make beautiful babies with Karanikolaou.

The entrepreneurial mates are working at building a sunglasses empire and perfecting their social media game.