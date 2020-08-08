It's going to be three times a charm for Kiwi-bred superhero and anti-superhero Antony Starr and Karl Urban.

A month before the second season premiere of their hit Amazon prime show The Boys, a third season has been announced.

The cult global runaway success is an unapologetically badass, expletive-ridden show, about a group of non-powered vigilantes taking on a group of crooked superheroes



Urban channelled his irreverent Billy Butcher vigilante character when he told fans on Instagram the good news: "Season 3 is on its way !F**k yes!! Massive thanks to Amazon Prime Video & Everyone who watched this diabolical show for making this happen. Can't wait for y'all to see Season 2 sept 4th," he wrote.

Urban is understood to have been in Auckland since Christmas and has been enjoying time on the Hauraki Gulf on his boat during his time home. He donned a mask at the supermarket and took a selfie as Billy Butcher to give the middle finger to Covid during lockdown.

Starr, who plays Butcher's nemesis, Homelander, has remained stateside. Writing is already understood to be taking place. There is no release date yet but, pandemic allowing, filming will reportedly to take place early next year.