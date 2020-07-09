The Bachelorette New Zealand star Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster has revealed she is taking a break from medicine to pursue acting.

After working "full steam" as a doctor during the Covid-19 pandemic in Australia, the 32-year-old told her fans on Instagram she has been planning the new career move the last three weeks while being in quarantine in Auckland.

Nakhid-Schuster, who now lives in Central Auckland, said she her plans involve getting back into her passion for acting — which she said was very different from the whole reality TV world.

"I'm taking a little break from doctor work for a moment too, as I was working full steam right through Covid and I've just had a pretty hectic past year in general," she added.

"I'm super keen to do more volunteer work though instead."

The former Bachelorette said she also plans to do a lot of travelling in the South Island this winter with family and friends.

"Supporting local tourism and enjoying NZs landscapes and hospitality!," she said.

"So for the next little while you'll see me doing all the above, and if you have any ideas or suggestions for places to eat/volunteer/explore please let me know!"

Three weeks ago, Nakhid-Schuster revealed that she was on Day 14 of her quarantine period, but she had to wait longer as she had mandatory exit testing.

Two weeks ago she posted a photo alongside her mum, saying she had an "amazing" weekend in Christchurch raising awareness and funds for Motor Neuron Disease NZ.

In January, she flew across the ditch to Australia to help out with bush fire relief efforts.

She missed the Bachelorette NZ season premiere while providing medical assistance in New South Wales.

"Doctors were needed to help out in some of the areas affected by the fires in Australia - so I put my hand up," she said at the time.

Afterwards, Nakhid-Schuster helped with the Covid-19 pandemic at a local hospital.