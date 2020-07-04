Kiwi Hollywood star Martin Henderson has received congratulations on the new leading lady in his life from two former co-stars, Jennifer Garner and Ellen Pompeo

The former Grey's Anatomy star has been on a sailing sojourn in Mexico since the beginning of the year and last week posted a picture of Aisha Mendez in Isla Coronado in Baja.

"Your smile lights up my days," with a love-heart emoji, he wrote.

Garner, who played Henderson's wife in TV movie Miracles from Heaven, responded to his post: "I'm so happy for you," with love hearts, and Pompeo who played his love interest on Grey's Anatomy added in four red love hearts in support too.



Mendez first made an appearance on the star's social media a month ago, when he referred to her as babe as he filmed her getting a prickle out of her shoe.

In late 2018, 45-year-old Henderson joined a Kiwi crew on part of their voyage as they sailed from the US to NZ raising awareness for Eat Less Plastic, a team of sailors and scientists, visiting South Pacific Island communities, collecting microplastic data.

We are not sure where and when Mendez and the former Shorty star met, but a love of the ocean is a sure bet on how a friendship formed, as Mendez, who describes herself as Mexican Vanilla on social media, shows a love of marine conservation too.



Henderson has visited many Mexican ports with friends during his journey. Always at his side has been his trusty companion, Sammy the Dog.





While showing his followers the beautiful scenery of the Mexican coast over the past few months, he has also drawn attention to important causes. Raising awareness to raise money for the Australian Bushfires, encouraging social distancing in the age of Covid and, three weeks ago following in step with Black Lives Matter, he joined celebrity greeting service Cameo to help raise money for the NAACP Empowerment Fund.



In Henderson's latest TV role in the Netflix romantic soap, Virgin River, he plays Jack Sheridan, the love interest of Melinda Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge.

Fans will be pleased that the buzz out of Hollywood predicts the show will soon return for its second season. It is understood the second season, filmed in Canada, was shot mostly as a back-to-back series after the first season was a hit on the streaming service.