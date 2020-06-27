Harper Finn doesn't think he comes from a Kiwi musical dynasty - despite dad Tim and uncle Neil being two of the country's most iconic and legendary writers and performers. And then there's cousin, Neil's son, Liam, also building a successful career.

"I've never viewed it as a dynasty or anything like that," Finn tells Spy.

"I've just always been aware of how much my family's music has meant to a lot of people and to see the joy strangers would get in telling me about a time they saw my dad or uncle perform, or a time one of their songs changed their life," he says.

Neil and Tim Finn were the first inductees. Video / teawamutu.nz

Finn, 22, says he thinks for himself now but admits to times he has felt an expectation to be a certain type of songwriter or performer.

"I feel there's enough time between me and my father's music that people understand this is my own journey and have treated me no differently to a musician just trying to get their music heard in the world."

His songs, Teenage Queen and Conversations with the Moon, are testament to that. He wrote them towards the end of high school and says several years later they bring him back to the days when graduation parties and going out to town for the first time were the pinnacles of life.

He wrote his recently released song, Norway, towards the end of last year and says it speaks to the feeling of hope and optimism for the future.

Neil Finn's new song about Auckland's homeless to help raise money for the Auckland City Mission's new building on Hobson Street. With a guest appearance by new bandmate Stevie Nicks. Video / Supplied

"Norway can represent anything in life that seems far and out of reach but if you keep at it, and stay determined, you can achieve anything. It's down to you and me to cross the seven seas, got to keep breaking through taking our chances in the blue."

Finn, who is represented by Warner Music, has no plans for an album, but he has more songs on the way, which he will out through Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

Finn's influences include the Beatles, the Beach Boys and, of course, Tim.

"I'll always remember watching him, side of stage, transforming into an out-of-this-world performer in front of thousands of people … I never got used to the fact that that was my dad right there, moving like that. It imprinted a strong image in my mind of the power of a frontman," he says.

Finn grew up in Devonport and went to Takapuna Grammar. He says weekdays were after-school band rehearsals for talent shows and weekends were being woken by Tim playing piano underneath his room.

"I felt very lucky to be able to share the joys of music with my friends when they came over. One minute we'd be jamming Come on Eileen on the piano and the next we'd be taking turns on the instruments we couldn't play.

"Even though I came from a very musical family, the love and respect for music extended to my friends. Without their encouragement and participation in my creative endeavours, I don't think I would have ever been a musician."

Will he do a duet and perform with his dad like his cousin and uncle have done?

"In terms of releasing something with my dad, I'm not sure. I don't like to say never but we're both very respectful of each other's space."