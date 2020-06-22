An Auckland bar had some special Hollywood guests at its anniversary party over the weekend.

Ponsonby's Annabel's Wine Bar owner Henry Temple confirmed to the Herald that actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons popped in for a drink.

The stars are in New Zealand for the production of Jane Campion's latest film Power of the Dog, which has resumed after lockdown and swung by the wine bar's third-anniversary party. Dunst is married to Plemons, best known for his role as creepy villain Todd in the Breaking Bad series.

"We had a great night celebrating the third anniversary of our neighbourhood espresso and wine bar," Temple said.

"They popped in for a night cap on Saturday night.

"They were in good spirits and seemed to be having a good time chatting to locals and enjoying a glass of natural wine and our classic negroni."

Dunst recently revealed to the LA Times that she, Plemons, and their 2-year-old son Enis had spent time in New Zealand since January after the production of Campion's film coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. Photo / Getty Images

Dunst and her family were able to return to their Toluca Lake home in Los Angeles as NZ's lockdown eased, but have reportedly returned to the country to finish the film.

Production was halted under Level 4 but has now been able to recommence, according to the New Zealand Film Commission and a report from Stuff.

The movie is about a husband and wife dealing with a brother (Benedict Cumberbatch) who disapproves of their wedding.

Benedict Cumberbatch joined Kirsten Dunst and her husband Jesse Plemons. Photo / Getty Images

Cumberbatch, who's known for his role as Sherlock and also starred in Avengers: Endgame, plus 12 Years A Slave, reportedly had a New Zealand hideaway of his own.

Hawkes Bay Today reported Cumberbatch may have spent lockdown at Summerlee Luxury Retreat in Te Awanga after an eagle-eyed reporter spotted a familiar bookshelf during a clip of the star reading James and the Giant Peach for Taika Waititi's charity initiative.

Power of the Dog is scheduled to be released worldwide in 2021 on Netflix and in select cinemas.