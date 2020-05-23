League stars from the Warriors got themselves over the Ditch during lockdown - and Kiwi stars of Aussie soap Home and Away have followed them.

Actors Rob Kipa-Williams and Kawakawa Fox-Reo returned to Sydney two weeks ago with a government exemption and went into mandatory quarantine.

Rob Kipa-Williams and bike

Both actors are part of the Parata whānau at Summer Bay. Bree Peters (daughter of Deputy PM Winston) is the matriarch of the Parata whānau, the first Māori family to appear on the famed Aussie Soap.

Last week Peters showed off her reunited TV whānau on Instagram.

Like the Warriors' families, Kipa-Williams can't wait for a transtasman bubble to emerge, as it would mean he could come back home to see his family for the weekend.

Another transtasman actor, Westside and Wentworth star David de Lautour, who is back in NZ to film Westside, says if Australia could meet New Zealand's impressive efforts and numbers fighting Covid-19, he could see a lot of benefits for our economy.

"Tourism would get a kick for sure and hopefully it would spread to our film and television sector too. From a personal standpoint, I was in the very rare and lucky position of having two gigs on at the same time when Covid hit - right in the middle of shooting Westside in NZ and Wentworth in Aussie. So opening up the borders would mean completing both of those, which would be amazing," he says.

Other famous Kiwis weighed in, telling Spy what they think the pros and cons are the Aust/Zealand bubble.

Jeremy Wells

Seven Sharp's Jeremy Wells showed his craze for cricket and is all for it as the Boxing Day Test would be included in the bubble.

Newshub hosts Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes are all in too.

Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts

"There's so much to look forward to with an Australasian bubble . . . let's face it, so many of the best things in life come from this part of the world . . . wine, coffee and pavlova! I also love music and it might mean I get to see two of my new favourite bands Ocean Alley and DMA'S on either side of the Tasman, says McRoberts.

The only disadvantage Hayes sees would be having to dodge all the sub-standard Aussie skiers at Cardrona and endure the Aussie accent on the chairlift!

"To be honest, if the ski fields are overrun with Australians this winter I'll be overjoyed for all the tourism operators down there," says Hayes.

Hurricanes' player Vince Aso sees the weather as an advantage in the transtasman bubble.

"I'm looking forward to their warm weather rather than windy Wellington, but I'm not looking forward to their spiders - I hate spiders," he says.

ZM star Ben Boyce sees the bubble as an opportunity to trade his co-host Jono Pryor for a Home and Away star.

"When the Bubble happens, we can replace Jono for a more popular and better looking bald guy in Alf Stewart. Or swap both of us with the more successful versions of ourselves in Hamish and Andy," he says.