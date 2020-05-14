TVNZ Breakfast host Matty Mclean caused giggles in the studio when he presented the weather in a purple dinosaur costume.

During Thursday's episode, Breakfast hosts Anna Burns-Francis, Jenny-May Clarkson and John Campbell are seen laughing away on the couch before Burns-Francis introduces their "hero" who decided to have a costume change.

A purple dinosaur then appears in front of the weather screen.

Poor Matty.

Mclean admits he has done some stupid things on air, before explaining why he was wearing the suit.

Yesterday, Burns-Francis reported in her news bulletin that people were trying to spread some cheer in New York by dressing up as dinosaurs and monsters.

After the report, one of the hosts kindly reminded viewers that the producers had a spare dinosaur costume lying around — and it looks like McLean drew the short straw.

"The arms are the most ridiculous," he says before another host reveals there has been a special request from viewers to point to Kāpiti.

McLean manages to present the weather professionally while the hosts continue in hysterics in the background.

Matty McLean drew the short straw and presented the weather in a dinosaur costume.

Soon he realises he has gone too fast, blaming the costume for being unable to see.

He continues to nail the rest of the forecast as he point to cities with his small purple arms.

When he finishes, McLean asks if he can take off the costume and adds that he may need some assistance.

The hosts continue to laugh as he waddles off-screen, with Campbell labelling him a "good sport".

Bye Matty!

"How do I get out of here?," McLean asks. "I can't get out .... bye."