SPOILER ALERT

A local reality star has found success on Netflix - and become one of the most followed Kiwis on Instagram.

Two weeks after New Zealand reality TV star Harry Jowsey hit Netflix in their mammoth-rating, reality-tease dating show Too Hot to Handle, the show has had a global impact on his Instagram followers. At last count he had 2.4 million, surpassing the country's professional rugby players and climbing towards Lorde and his Netflix alumnus KJ Apa.

Jowsey, winner of New Zealand's Heartbreak Island, left the series in a romantic relationship with Canadian Francesca Farago when filming finished in Mexico last April.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Heartbreak Harry's lands reality Netflix role, but there's a twist

• Premium - Siena Yates: How a plot twist makes Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle kinda watchable

Sources tell Spy the pair were chomping at the bit to tell their story since the show wrapped and this week they have gone into social media overdrive.

We are told that after the show ended, they tried to make it work, with Farago visiting Jowsey's home in Queensland, Australia, and Jowsey travelling to her hometown of Vancouver, Canada.

They broke up for a few months but are back together, albeit in lockdown in separate countries - Jowsey in LA with Heartbreak Island co-star Kristian Barbarich and Farago in Vancouver.

Harry Jowsey and Canadian Francesca Farago. Photo / Supplied

Jowsey has even hinted at marriage in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. We hear the pair has taken some steps to commitment with matching tattoos on their fingers.

This week, Instagram certainly brought their last year of love to the forefront and made them seem more in love than ever to their Netflix fans. Will we see a happy ever after like NZ Bachelor stars Art and Matilda Green?

Jowsey, with his inimitable humour, is pushing his signature clothing brand Naughty Possums to his new followers while his long-distance love, whom Jowsey is trailing by 600,000 followers, is launching an ethical and sustainable clothing line.