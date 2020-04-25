With Level 2 within sight, hopefully in two weeks, excitement is mounting about getting back to a new normal. What's the first thing you will do when you get out of lock down? We posed to some well-known faces…. and myriad getting-back-to-life dreams emerged.

Newshub's Samantha Hayes, mum to 7-month old Marlow, says it will all be about family for her:

"I can't wait to see my sister and her family here in Auckland again and give them all a huge hug - or just sit down for a cuppa at a safe distance. I haven't seen my niece and nephew for ages so it'll be great to hang out with them and hear all their news," says Hayes.

"Then when the time comes when domestic travel is safe I'd love to see my brother's family in Wellington and Mum and Dad and my Aunty Sonia in Otago. Mum's really missing Marlow and I can't wait for the day they'll be reunited and he'll get to finally meet Sonia," she adds.

Her co-host at 6pm, Mike McRoberts, feels incredibly lucky that some of his colleagues are among his best friends.

"They've all done such an amazing job covering this huge story with no chance to unwind. When we finally get out of lockdown, I'll be looking forward to a good old-fashioned catch up with lots of laughter and banter, and the chance to reflect on what we've all been through, McRoberts says.

Newstalk ZB and Q + A host Jack Tame can't wait to visit his nephew, who has started walking properly in the time we've been in lockdown.

"I miss him very much," says Tame.

The Project's Jeremy Corbett says he will be happily staying inside.

"Everybody will be far too excited. Running around hugging and rejoicing. Yuk. I'll wait a couple of weeks till they've calmed down," says Corbett.

Shortland Street's Michael Galvin is prepared for the best of restaurant protein.

"I will be heading to Tony's Steakhouse on Wellesley St. I've always meant to go and saw they were selling vouchers during lockdown so I bought one," says Galvin.

His co-star Ngahuia Piripi and her partner, former Ferndale alumnus Teone Kahu, both can't wait for a drink with their friends and family and be able to extend the bubble and get back into the gym

Piripi is excited to get back to her Shortland Street family and resume making the show we all know and love.

"The show must go on for Shorty, which hasn't been off air during its 28-year run," says Piripi.

Former A Place to Call Home star Craig Hall, will soon be celebrating the premiere of his new show, Head High on Three, but is hoping a special visit will be possible in Level 2.

"My 80-year-old ma has been in hospital since a week before lockdown, so I am hoping to go and visit in Level 2," says Hall.

Westside's David de Lautour is of showbiz like-minds when it comes to getting straight back to work.

"We're halfway through shooting the final season of Westside Season 6 and can't wait to show NZ how the West family saga ends . . . before it begins again 15 years later," says de Lautour.

His daughter-in-law on Westside, Cheryl, played by Jessica Grace Smith, longs to drive to the beach and jump in the sea, whatever the weather, while their co-star Sophie Hambleton can't wait to get back to Level 1 where she can go around and hug her friends.

"Big, Long, Hugs. I want to cuddle all the babies again and then I will take my boyfriend out for dinner," says Hambleton.

Former Shortland Street star Amelia Reid-Meredith and her young family have become homeless after Covid put their move to Australia on the back burner. Instead, when restrictions allow, they are planning to travel around the country and have adventures in Aotearoa instead of looking overseas.

Comedian Guy Williams, who has been House Partying with Dai Henwood on Three is craving contact sport.

"I play basketball, and organise a weekly football game. I'm not sure if those are allowed under Level 2 distancing, so I'll accept tennis? Frisbee? Quidditch? I just enjoy running around in the mud with some mates really," says Williams.

Social media mega star Jimi Jackson is looking forward to filming his hilarious skits in locations other than his home. He's also looking forward to doing a socially distanced "Maccas run" with his homies.

Radio veteran Robert Scott wants to get to a (smallish) live gig again.

"NZ musos . . . anybody. They and their crews have been hurting as well, so once they can have an audience back, I will be in that audience," says Scott.

And finally, what does the most social person that we know that got and about the most that want to do?

The day New Zealand is scheduled to re-open, May 12, will be media personality Colin Mathura-Jeffree's 48th birthday.

"I'll celebrate cautiously, respectfully but deliciously. I'll pre-order cake from that fabulous patisserie- Vaniye in Parnell and pop lots of bottles of bubbles from No. 1 Family Estate with my long lost family and friends. I am choosing Kiwi brands, as we need to focus on supporting New Zealand." Mathura-Jeffree says.