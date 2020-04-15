As New Zealand enters its fourth week of the alert level 4 lockdown, one massive problem Kiwis have faced is not being able to keep their hairstyle game top-notch.

With hairdressers and barbers closed, many have tried to cut their own hair — and some people's fresh look didn't come out as planned.

But never fear, as Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry has an idea.

READ MORE:

• TV presenter Hilary Barry's 'Formal Friday' trend goes viral on Twitter amid lockdown

• Why Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry bared 'almost all' for NEXT magazine

• Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry shares what her husband got her for her 50th birthday

• Hilary Barry's perfect comeback when told to 'act, dress her age' by viewer

Advertisement

In a Facebook video, the popular Kiwi shared a tip to those suffering from regrowth, an issue she is also dealing with herself.

"If you're anything like me and if you're a woman who does dye her hair, you're having a 'mare right now," she said.

In a Facebook video, Hilary Barry shared a tip to those who are suffering from regrowth, an issue she is also dealing with herself. Photo / Hilary Barry Facebook

Barry then disappears off camera, before she comes back donning an eccentric ginger wig.

"Because so many people have a dress-up drawer or a dress-up box. So just go into it.

"Get one of the wigs out and rock it!"

"Get one of the wigs out and rock it!" Photo / Hilary Barry Facebook

The presenter has made the most out of social media during the lockdown by sharing tips and starting trends to keep her fans motivated.

She came up with the Formal Friday trend and has encouraged Kiwis to dress up on a day where people normally wear casual clothes to work.

Barry's latest Formal Friday video shows her wearing a nice dress and a crown while glamping on Easter Friday.

Advertisement