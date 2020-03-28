Spy has heard through the grapevine that there will be a second season of The Bachelorette.

Casting directors will have plenty of time to scroll Instagram and Facebook, so we challenge you to audition at home publicly with the hashtag #SpyIwanttobeabachelorette or #SpyIwanttobeabachelor.

We have a hunch that when it is time to announce the second show, they will be looking at guys and girls under those hashtags.

We hear a new season of The Bachelor could also be on the cards down the track on TVNZ 2, so tips for your auditions are as follows.

In 45 seconds, audition as a single person wanting to find love and "the one" on TV. Be honest and sincere. Decide what type of contestant you want to be on the show – so you can show that side in your clip to producers.

Practise your audition with friends and family on FaceTime. It's a great reason to put on your best single out-on-the-town look at home. It may be a public forum but if you don't get a casting call you might just get a message from "the one" and you can meet up after lockdown.

Tonight and tomorrow night see our bachelorettes, Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and Lily McManus choose the one … or will they?

Nakhid-Schuster has made no secret that she has three choices: leave with Logan Carr or Aaron McNabb or leave the show alone.

Former radio boy Jesse Williamson is through to the final two, with fan favourite Quinn Ryan and Richie Boyens waiting for McManus to give out her final rose.

The Aussie will spend the month out in a cabin in Tākaka - and no word on who she is with.

Nakhid-Schuster, a doctor, is based in Canberra working essential duties, with the hope of coming home once her contract there is finished and maybe help out with NZ's Covid-19 response. Tomorrow night we will find out if she is coming home to a reunion.