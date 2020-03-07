Paul Henry had the role of his life this weekend as he walked his daughter Bella down the aisle.

On her Instagram stories over several months, Bella has recorded the countdown to her big day. On Wednesday she arrived in Mangawhai to prepare for her nuptials to fiance Julyan Collett.

Julyan proposed to Henry on her dad's boat Olive in front of St Mark's Square in Venice in August 2018. Her dad was there to take in the special occasion. Football enthusiast Collett has known Henry for 10 years. The pair dated for three years before he got down on a bended knee.

The couple spent time at Mangawhai earlier in the summer holidays and their two dogs accompanied the couple up north for the big event.

Advertisement

Henry, a make-up artist and former reality TV contestant, has charmed followers with her wedding prep, from skin and beauty care to picking up her wedding dress. All of it was done with a little of her father's tongue-in-cheek humour and a lot of excitement.

Bella Henry and Julyan Collett. Photo / Supplied

Last weekend, Henry had a Disney-themed hen's party where she dressed as Cinderella.

On Monday, she took her girlfriends out on Olive, where her father gave a charming speech and toast to his daughter.

Both father and daughter were coy with Spy about this weekend's celebrations. Spy understands she has a magazine deal for her nuptials.

Bella Henry and Julyan Collett. Photo / Supplied

Oh, to be a fly on the wall, to hear what could be one of the most colourful father-of-the-bride speeches in Kiwi history, from a man who has made the nation laugh, cringe and be outraged. His new son-in-law would have been quaking in his shoes.

Congratulations to the newlyweds.