A-Listers from the fields of fashion, real estate and luxury events marked the final weekend of summer by walking up aisle.

First up was the King of Streetwear, Steve Dunstan, owner of well-known label Huffer. Dunstan married long-term love, former top model and model agency owner Ngahuia Williams in a fabulous beach ceremony at Piha.

Steve Dunstan and Ngahuia Williams wedding Spy February 2020

The leading couple of fashion looked cool and fabulous in the laid-back setting, with the groom wearing Paul Doran from Doran & Doran bespoke tailor in Parnell and the beautiful bride a stunning vintage floral Juliette Hogan dress.

Their wedding rings were made by ultra-cool jeweller Zora Bell Boyd. No sooner had the couple partied away the weekend with friends and family, than they were off to Queenstown on honeymoon, where they blessed their rings in Lake Wakatipu.

Next up were real estate guru to the rich and famous, Ollie Wall, and Milly Hewat, director at PR and events company Someday Studios. The couple have been dating for a decade.

Ollie Wall and Milly Hewat wedding Spy February 2020

Ollie is the son of legendary real estate man Graham Wall, who is now in business with Ollie and his older brother Andrew. The Wall business is famous for having sold some of the most expensive real estate in and around Auckland.

The couple married at Black Barn Vineyards in Havelock North, with Andrew the best man and the bride organising the festivities to run like clockwork in her hometown. The final touches were stunning, as was the wedding car, an ivory Rolls-Royce with their wedding date on the licence plate.

She wore a gorgeous blush pink strapless dress by Georgia Alice Couture and Ollie a bespoke suit by Sydney tailor P. Johnson.

The newlyweds and their guests kicked on the following day at The Lodge at Craggy Range before leaving for their honeymoon at Byron Bay's Rae's on Wategos, an exclusive destination that wouldn't look out of place on the French Riviera.

Completing our nuptials news, the wedding of Kevin Sisler, the man used to putting together upmarket events for luxury events company Darkhorse. Sisler married his long-time love, artist Cam Mitchell.

They met in Wellington seven years ago. Mr and Mr Mitchell-Sisler wore custom Working Style tuxedos at their black-tie do at Rippon Winery in Wanaka.

Kevin is originally from Iowa in the US and his identical twin John Paul had guests doing a double take. Darkhorse bosses Liam Taylor and Mike Hewitt were there, as was Taylor's wife, shoe queen Kathryn Wilson, who called the event "the wedding of the century".

Jupiter Project played into the early hours, and the newlyweds are enjoying further time in the deep south on their honeymoon.