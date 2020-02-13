The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has been making the rounds on social media again after being spotted in Wellington.

The American actor, known for playing the crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon in the hit zombie series, is currently in New Zealand filming his motorcycle travel show, Ride.

But that hasn't stopped him posing for selfies with Kiwi fans along the way.

The star also visited Tattoo Machine on Dixon St where he got new ink from artist Josh Coburn.​

Wellington's Fear Factory also managed to scare the Reedus, with a video of him screaming and running out of the haunted house shared on social media.

"You were a true gentleman and a pleasure to scare! Thank goodness you didn't have your crossbow," they captioned the post.

Last week, the Walking Dead star was spotted in Auckland CBD by fans.

Mark Graham, who managed to snap a few shots with the star outside Britomart cafe Amano, said the actor was "very gracious" and was in the country for work commitments.

In other news of our adventure into the city, we’re now on the lookout for zombies. pic.twitter.com/Yi4eekkpQ9 — (((MarkoDescartes the putiputi))) (@MarkGraham_Akl) February 4, 2020

Reedus announced on Twitter on January 31 that he was visiting New Zealand.