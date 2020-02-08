Commentators and fans are begging Beauden Barrett for an early return to his Blues side after last week's loss to the Chiefs at Eden Park.

Barrett, who is on sabbatical, watched the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl.

This year he has been to Thailand with his wife Hannah, and to Fiji to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, followed up by this latest lads' trip to the States.

Among his gang were Rich Lister Mark Francis, former All Black team mate Israel Dagg and property developer Kurt Gibbons; the latter two, who holiday often with Barrett, had an investment property build planned with him in Queenstown a few years back but that hasn't come to fruition.

Francis' girlfriend Dominique Wisniewski and Gibbons' wife, The Crowd Goes Wild presenter Makere Gibbons, are close friends.

The lads first hit Arizona for the Phoenix Golf Open, a dream-come-true for golf-loving Barrett. They then flew across the States to Florida for the Super Bowl pre-parties and the game itself on Monday.

Also at the game were Rich Listers Ben Cook and Justin Wyborn and former league star Brent Todd. Todd and Barrett took selfies at a pre-party with fellow league player Johnathan Thurston.

Barrett donned the red No 10 jersey of Kansas wide receiver Tyreek Hill and proclaimed his team's 31-20 Super Bowl win over the 49ers the beginning of a dynasty: the Blues are hoping Barrett can do the same for them in the Super Rugby series — and after returning on Wednesday he was in his back yard in Remuera with a footy ball.