Sally Ridge has split from Rich Lister Glenn Cotterill and is focused on her real estate career, Spy has learned.

The pair enjoyed a two-year romance with plenty of overseas travel, but it seems the relationship simply ran its course.

Spy understands Ridge has moved back into her impressive investment property in Herne Bay made famous by her reality show The Ridges.

"Yes, Glenn and I are no longer seeing each other, we remain friends and my focus is on my career and family," Ridge tells Spy.

Onlookers hoped their relationship was for keeps. It followed a marriage to former league star Matthew Ridge, a relationship with former Black Cap Adam Parore and real estate man Warren Fenning. Spy hopes 50-year-old Ridge finds love with the right guy and flourishes in her real estate career with Bayleys.

She has gone about the latter with gusto, listing impressive residential apartments in the CBD and large houses close to the inner city.

Ridge, who is as famous for her love life as being an artist, interior designer and property developer, is approaching 2020 with the same flair for real estate.

She has great friends in the form of KJ Apa's parents Tessa and Keneti, and has a wedding to help plan for her LA-based fashionista daughter Jaime, whom Spy reported got engaged to her beau, social media guru Tommy Bates last year while on holiday in Europe.

We are not running a Bachelor for Ridge, but we do hope the right suitor is just around the corner for one of the city's most endearing and enduring personalities.