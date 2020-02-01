Drivers looked twice as international celebrities including Bono, Dolly Parton, Freddie Mercury, Barbie and Ken and David Bowie partied at SPQR on Ponsonby Rd on Sunday night.

In real life, the celebrities were A-Listers attending shoe queen Kathryn Wilson's 40th birthday party, which had as its theme "Dress as your Hero".

1 News 6pm anchor Simon Dallow stole the show as Bowie circa Ziggy Stardust. The birthday girl herself honoured her own Queen, Beyonce and her husband Liam Taylor was Bono.

Simon Dallow as Bowie. Photo / Supplied

Celebrity Chef Josh Emett didn't do a bad job as Freddie Mercury and to keep the Stars in their Eyes music star theme happening, SkyCity's Lizzie Leuchars transformed into Dolly Parton, with husband Malcolm as Kenny Rogers.

Colin Mathura-Jeffree and Josh Emett. Photo / Supplied

Feeling very full of love and laughter, Colin Mathura-Jeffree, became his idol, Conchita Wurst, the bearded winner of Eurovision 2014. SPQR owner Chris Rupe was Danny Zuko from the movie Grease and wife Meegan Rupe made a fabulous Sandy Olsson, aka Olivia Newton-John.

Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray. Photo / Supplied

It wasn't all singing stars. Toy billionaire sibling Anna Mowbray stepped away from her own Zuru toys and went as Mattel's Barbie – Malibu styles by the looks of things - and transformed her boyfriend, former All Black Ali Williams into her very own Ken.

Kathryn Wilson. Photo / Supplied

Guests enjoyed the run of the iconic restaurant until the early hours with the Sweet Mix Kids playing the best of the 80s and 90s.

Lizzie Leuchars. Photo / Supplied

After the festivities, the birthday girl wrote on Instagram: "It's not every day you get to dress up as your hero and dance the night away with a room full of besties. Feeling very full of love and laughter."