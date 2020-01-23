A Gore teen who posted a simple video of himself eating at Subway on Tik Tok was "shocked" it went viral as people thought he was Justin Bieber.

Jade Vigers, 17, who posted the video at 2am on Christmas Day, told the Herald he was gobsmacked to wake up to 80,000 views on his video and couldn't believe that the numbers kept climbing.

A Gore teen who posted a video of himself eating at Subway on Tik Tok was "shocked" to wake up to find it went viral as people thought he was Justin Bieber. Photo / Jade Vigers Tik Tok

As of today, the video that was captured by his friend in Gore has reached 1.7 million and most of the comments were people thinking it was the Baby singer.

READ MORE:

• Justin Bieber is launching a documentary series on YouTube

• Justin Bieber drops long-awaited new single Yummy

• Justin Bieber reveals he has been battling Lyme disease

• Justin Bieber shares intimate photos from star-studded wedding to model, Hailey Bieber

Advertisement

"So many people commented ... 80 per cent of the comments were from people thinking I looked like Justin Bieber," Vigers said while laughing.

"Heaps of the people were also saying that my mate looked like Drake Bell from Drake and Josh as well, which is funny."

The teen said he didn't expect people to think he was Bieber, but believes being the singer's doppelganger was probably why it went viral.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Photo / Getty Images

"Otherwise it's just a video of me eating a subway," he pointed out.

He also said one person commented that they thought he was the Justin Bieber lookalike who went viral when he was snapped eating a burrito strangely.

Media initially thought it was the actual singer eating the burrito "like corn on the cob" however media were called out when Yes Theory, a popular YouTube channel revealed it was a prank.

Vigers said that he has never been mistaken for being the Biebs in person, but said there was another video, which he can't find, where his friends thought he "resembled" the pop star.

He added that putting the video, which was filmed in September, up on Tik Tok was a "spur of the moment thing" and that he thought "it would be a funny thing to see".

Advertisement

In his parting words, the Gore teen lovingly said: "Subway's good ... I love Subway."