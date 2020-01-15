Warning: Graphic Images

Mental health champion and comedian Mike King has shared photos on social media visually documenting his journey to hospital along with the injuries he suffered from a motorbike crash.

King suffered nine broken ribs, broke his collarbone and punctured a lung when he hit an oil patch north of Paeroa, State Highway 2 on Friday, January 3.

The 57-year-old is still recovering after surgery at Waikato Hospital.

In his new post, King spread many thanks to those who helped him during his recovery from the horrific crash.

"First of all the beautiful people who nursed me for an hour while I was lying on the road waiting for the rescue helicopter, unable to breathe and thinking I was going to die.

"You guys were amazing at keeping me calm, telling me to keep breathing.

"To my neighbour, Stephen Grey who as soon as he heard there was an accident tracked me down and came with me in the chopper to the hospital. Thanks for being there pops, I know how hard that chopper ride was for you but you took it anyway. I love you and thanks for the photos.

On Jan 3rd my Victory and I parted company after hitting an oil patch just north of Paeroa. As a result I broke my... Posted by Mike King on Tuesday, 14 January 2020

"To my darling wife who rang shortly after the crash and said, 'Hi babe, where are you?' and when I said 'lying on the road' didn't tell me off.

"To the Grey whanau who kicked into action to help Jo find her way to me. Love you guys to the moon and back.

"To the fire service who were first on the scene with oxygen thanks for the laughs boys.

"To the ambo's who arrived with ketamine and morphine thanks for taking away the pain.

"To the rescue helicopter team, best Uber ride ever! Thanks guys."

He also thanked all the staff at Waikato Hospital, giving special mention to the critical care team, the HDU team, the surgeons, the staff at ward M2.

"Everyone of you are incredible and my family and I can't thank you enough for the care and kindness you showed us for my 11-day stay."

King thanked his flatmates Aron, Rochelle, Claude and Geraldine Ross for the love and laughs.

"To Glen Moore and Dallas Gopi no words brothers, just massive love.

"Finally thanks to all the visitors and kind messages, love to you all."

He added that a lot of people would have seen the crash as devastating, but he saw it as a blessing in disguise.

"It reminded that I have so much to be grateful for. I am very privileged to do what I do and I will never take it for granted."

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Paeroa, after reports of a crash about 11.35am that day.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

King earlier said that he had not been speeding and had been going between 80-90km/h in a 100km/h zone.

However, there had been a downpour in the area shortly before the crash.

"Despite the roads being packed with holidaymakers, I am thankful no other vehicles were involved," he said at the time.

The crash comes after King suffered minor injuries when he came off his motorcycle in an incident last year.