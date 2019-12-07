Spy can reveal a Karaka house once owned by former Rich Lister Eric Watson is the Bachelor Pad for TVNZ 2's first series of The Bachelorette.

Watson sold Te Hihi Estate in 2017 to Luxury Resorts New Zealand and, according to property records, it has long been rented out for events. Off-peak stays at the estate are $4500 per night for eight guests and $500 per extra.

The property, once the love nest of Watson and Nicola Evans and scene of numerous wild and glamorous parties, is the base for the dozen or so Bachelors as vying for the love of NZ's first Bachelorette.

Karaka house once owned by former Rich Lister Eric Watson Supplied to Spy Dec 2019

The property boasts a private lake and fountain, a 15m heated pool, Jacuzzi, helipad for away dates with the Bachelorette, a gym to stay in camera-ready shape, a tennis court, polo field - and it even has a nice backyard for rose ceremonies.

The show's host, Art Green, who has been juggling filming with fatherhood of new son Milo, says of the mansion is unbelievable.

"The guys absolutely loved their time at the mansion and I must admit I was a little jealous." Green says.