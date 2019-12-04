It is Seven Sharp presenter Hillary Barry's 50th birthday today, and the presenter has shared a snap of the present she received from her husband.

In celebration of her 50th birthday, Mr. Barry's gift of choice was a black and pink snorkel.

Barry shared a photo of her wearing the gift to her Instagram page.

"I turned 50 today and this was my gift from Mr B."

"He likes to go all out for significant birthdays. For my 40th he gave me a wheelbarrow," she wrote.

"Attached to some tickets to a tropical beach on the other side of the world one would expect," joked one commenter.

Another wrote: "Who needs diamonds?"

Her TVNZ colleagues Melissa Stokes, Lisa Davies, and Daniel Faitaua were among those who wished her a happy birthday.

Last month Barry won The New Zealand Television Award for best News and Current Affairs presenter for her coverage of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

She said after her award win: "To break the bad news to people...it's a difficult thing to do but its also a really important thing to get right."