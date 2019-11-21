It was the NZ TV Awards last night, and Matty McLean scooped up the award for best television personality.

In his speech, McLean says he was "embarrassed by this entire thing" and pleaded with his fellow Breakfast hosts to not make a big fuss about his win.

The award was winner was decided by fan votes.

On Breakfast this morning, the hosts were all ready to roll out the red carpet in celebration of the weather host's win. There was just one problem: no one could get ahold of him.

Matty Mclean backstage with his award on Thursday night. Photo / Supplied

Numerous calls from hosts and the boss of Breakfast later, reporter Katie Stevenson tracked Matty down at his house in West Auckland.

Eventually, a sleepy McLean emerged in his pajamas with his prized award in hand. He apologised for missing the calls from his colleagues.

TVNZ's Breakfast team tracked a sleep Matty McLean down to congratulate him on his TV Awards win. Photo / TVNZ

"It was a very big night last night, I had a little bit of sleep in which I think I deserved," he explained.

The presenter maintained his award win wasn't going to go to his head.

"I'm still the same me, I probably will carry this around with me for at least the next 12 months...other than that I'm still the same man."

McLean, who competed on Celebrity Treasure Island earlier this year and made a dig at his fellow contestant Barbara Kendall.

"I think I did prove myself to Barbara Kendall."