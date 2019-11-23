The nuptials of league and netball stars Shaun Johnson, 29 and Kayla Cullen, 27 are imminent after the pair let their hair down at their respective stag and hen dos last weekend.

The couple are back in New Zealand from their Cronulla base in Sydney.

Johnson had his stag in Queenstown with more than a dozen mates; Cullen partied closer to Auckland in Kumeu with more than 20 girlfriends.

Among the guests were good friends former bachelorette Dani Robinson and her boyfriend, travel influencer and plumber Logan Dodds.

The friendship between the foursome has lasted through Johnson's turbulent departure from the Warriors. Robinson's father Mark is the new owner of the club; he is CEO of Autex Industries, which bought the Warriors in full in September.

In Queenstown Dodds took the lead for his good mate Johnson and ushered the hungover stag on to a jet boat.

"Woke the boys up after a few nights on the beers, Shaun Johnson so scared," Dodds wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile in Kumeu, Cullen's knees up was themed a hoedown, with all the hens going Western. They held a rodeo, with Cullen riding a mechanical bull, being thrown off (and luckily not needing a neck brace) before her big day.

The girls even had a Western-style WANTED poster of Johnson in his trunks showering.

"My Last Rodeo was the best day of life and I will keep spamming the gram forever, can't thank these girls enough, the countdown has well and truly begun," Cullen wrote to Instagram.

Later in the week the pair were back at their love nest at Mangawhai Heads, with wedding plans going into full swing.