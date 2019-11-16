Congratulations to songstress Carly Binding and her partner Andy Mateljan who last weekend welcomed baby boy Felix Leo Mateljan.

Felix is Binding's second son. The father of her first, 8-year-old London, is her former long-term partner Matthew Ridge.

Binding and Mateljan have been dating for more than a year, but keep their romance private. Binding is very pleased with the influence her new Croatian man has on London.

Carly Binding shared this arty photo of her newborn

Last Father's Day Binding wrote on Instagram:

"Happy Father's Day Andy. You're the best stepdad to London and very soon you'll be an amazing father to our new little guy."

In recent years 41-year-old Binding - who found fame in 1999 on NZ's first reality show Popstars, forming girl group TrueBliss - has stepped out of the limelight.

Carly Binding and her partner Andy Mateljan

She is the only member of the band not to reunite with the other four - Jo Cotton, Erika Takacs, Keri Harper and Megan Alatini - as they pop up and sing at bars around town.

But last week's announcement that new programme Anika Moa Reunited would bring once-famous bands back together to perform poses the question - can she tempt Binding back for her show?