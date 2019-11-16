Congratulations to songstress Carly Binding and her partner Andy Mateljan who last weekend welcomed baby boy Felix Leo Mateljan.
Felix is Binding's second son. The father of her first, 8-year-old London, is her former long-term partner Matthew Ridge.
Binding and Mateljan have been dating for more than a year, but keep their romance private. Binding is very pleased with the influence her new Croatian man has on London.
Last Father's Day Binding wrote on Instagram:
"Happy Father's Day Andy. You're the best stepdad to London and very soon you'll be an amazing father to our new little guy."
In recent years 41-year-old Binding - who found fame in 1999 on NZ's first reality show Popstars, forming girl group TrueBliss - has stepped out of the limelight.
She is the only member of the band not to reunite with the other four - Jo Cotton, Erika Takacs, Keri Harper and Megan Alatini - as they pop up and sing at bars around town.
But last week's announcement that new programme Anika Moa Reunited would bring once-famous bands back together to perform poses the question - can she tempt Binding back for her show?